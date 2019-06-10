Biking For A Cause

A Williston man is spending lots of time on his bicycle this month.

And he’s doing it for a good cause.

Dr. Kyle Norris has joined the Great Cycle Challenge – a nationwide effort to raise funds for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.

Norris says he normally rides close to 100 miles per week, and this month every mile he rides will tally up funds for the cause.

He got a bit of a late start so he’s set his goal at 300 miles for the rest of the month.

(Dr. Kyle Norris, Williston) “I’m ready to go. The 300 shouldn’t be a big deal. All I need is to set a goal I know I can get to and then just kind of go past it. Hopefully the same thing goes with the fundraising.”

Norris is an associate professor of music at Williston State College and often rides on Williston’s bike path from East Dakota Parkway to the hills on the west side of town.

Click here if you’d like to donate to his fund-raising bike-riding through the Great Cycle Challenge.