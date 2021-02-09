Bill aims to limit app store “monopolies”

If you have an iPhone, your options are pretty limited when it comes to downloading apps — there’s the Apple store. If you have an Android, you probably use Google’s platform. Some lawmakers are looking to limit what they call big tech’s monopoly over the app stores.

Specifically, bill supporters say companies like Apple and Google have too much power as the sole places to buy apps — hurting small software developers with transaction fees and other costs hard for new companies to afford.

Apple’s Chief Privacy Engineer testified against the bill, as did several other tech industry leaders, saying they don’t have a monopoly, even comparing Apple and Google to the fact that there are only two malls in Bismarck.

Bill sponsor Sen. Kyle Davison says the bill is a first step to taking on big tech and supporting entrepreneurs.

“As we were approached by constituents and others to sign onto the bill, North Dakota has always been proactive from a business development, entrepreneur standpoint, so I thought it was important that we start the discussion now so that we can be a leader. North Dakota doesn’t always have to be a follower, we can be a leader as we are in many things,” Davison said.

Other states are currently considering similar legislation, including Georgia.

