Bill amends N.D. Century Code to add credential for specialists trained in dyslexia

Last week House Bill 1131 was passed. It amends the Century Code related to the issuance of credentials for specialists trained in dyslexia.

Inspiring Minds, Center for Dyslexia and Literacy Founder and Director Alysia Budd joined Good Day Dakota Monday to explain the importance of the passage of the bill.

This is the first time the title of dyslexia specialist has been added to the Century Code.

Budd explained that the specifics have not been drawn up yet by the Department of Public Instruction, explaining that the process for implementation in ND schools has just begun.

If parents have concerns their children have dyslexia they can contact Inspiring Minds, Center for Dyslexia and Literacy