MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Bill Barth Ford is being bought by Eide Chrysler in Mandan.

We spoke with Chris Schaffer, a six-year salesman at Bill Barth, who tells us Bill Barth Ford is indeed being bought by Eide Chrysler.

Schaffer says the dealership will remain in business but simply under new ownership, although he does not know the exact reason the dealership is being sold.

“I do believe the Barth family has some other endeavors going on and that it just works out for the best for everybody,“ he said.

Schaffer says, he, along with other co-workers, love Ryan Barth, who has owned the dealership for years now and is Bill’s son.

He adds they have always had a great experience working with the entire Barth family.

Schaffer says he knows Eide Chrysler will bring new excitement to the dealership and continue to take great care of the customers.

Although change is on the horizon, many members of the community, and even Schaffer, himself say he’s going to miss the goofy commercials the company puts out.

“I’m hoping Ryan will do one more before it’s done here and but yeah, I know that will be missed by the community for sure,” he said.

Schaffer tells us he looks forward to seeing what the new ownership has in store.