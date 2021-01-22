Bill that would allow alcohol sales after 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve shot down

North Dakota Senators killed a bill that would allow alcohol sales after 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The upper chamber voted 20-27 on Friday opposing the legislation.

Fargo Democratic Sen. Merrill Piepkorn’s bill would keep other alcohol sales restrictions in place, like on Christmas for instance, but permit the sale the night before.

Piepkorn says he himself doesn’t even drink, and the bill was never meant to encourage drinking, but to prevent waiters from having to take drinks from the tables of those who go out for a holiday meal.

“Foodservice people, people who do serve you at your table — they won’t be confronted with the uncomfortable situation of coming to the table and saying, ‘Excuse me, I have to take your wine now.’ Nobody likes to do that,” said Piepkorn.

Piepkorn said that restaurant managers he spoke with supported the bill, which will no longer move forward.