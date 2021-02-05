Bill to end North Dakota’s state of emergency fails

A bill that would end North Dakota’s state of emergency did not pass in the House on Friday.

Legislators have been pushing Bill 3007 to end the state of emergency and limit the governor’s powers.

Many concerns have been raised since its introduction, like how it would affect those receiving pandemic-related government assistance.

Rep. Lawrence Klemin opposed the bill. He testified on Friday, saying it’s too soon.

“There’s still a lot to lose. Ask my mother. She died from COVID on October 19th. For her, the emergency is over. We’re far from having this emergency over, and we just can’t say we having nothing to lose, or that it’s about the money. It’s about the people,” said Klemin.

The bill failed 65 to 28.