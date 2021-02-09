Bill to increase cigarette tax goes up in smoke in committee

A bill to raise tobacco taxes failed in committee on Tuesday.

Two House bills would’ve increased the state’s tax on cigarettes and other tobacco products. Currently, the state tax on a pack of cigarettes is 44 cents — which would have been raised to $1.44.

Opponents of the bill say the increased sin tax would hurt the poorest and lead to black market sales, but the bill sponsor, Rep. Jon Nelson, says it would improve public health. Plus, he adds, that money would go to a community health fund to help address other public health concerns, like addiction.

“We are the 49th lowest tobacco tax at 44 cents. It’s never been accepted in the legislature because of the fact that our budget was in a position — one of the biggest arguments was that we didn’t need the money. I chair the Human Resource section of Appropriations, we have the Human Service budget in our section right now, and I can assure you, we do need the money,” Nelson said.

Nelson says he’s introduced bills like this in past sessions that failed, but he hopes this year it will succeed. It will now go to the House floor for a vote with a “do not pass” committee recommendation.