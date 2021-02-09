Bill would add mental health and suicide prevention education to middle and high schools

One lawmaker wants to add mental health and suicide prevention education to middle and high school curriculum.

Sen. Joan Heckaman sponsored Senate Bill 2311 to require schools to inform their students about how to identify warning signs and risk factors for suicide. It would go further than simply say resources must be available in schools, but require direct instruction on the topic to students in grades seven through 12.

Heckaman pointed to a survey on high school students from 2007 to 2019 that found an increase in the percent who reported considering or attempting suicide.

“I believe that these resources and other resources should be directly taught to students in schools grades seven through twelve. An assumption that if the resources are out there, students will access them seems a little thin,” Heckaman said.

According to the 2019 Youth Behavioral Survey Heckaman referenced, about 19 percent of students had seriously considered attempting suicide. That number has increased every year since 2009 when it was at about 12 percent.