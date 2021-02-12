Bill would add one-year state residency requirement to vote

A bill in the legislature aims to increase the amount of time you have to live in the state and in a precinct to be eligible to vote.

House Bill 1289 changes residency requirements to say a voter has to have lived in North Dakota for at least one year and resided in the precinct for 90 days before an election. Currently, the law does not have any state residency time requirements and says you only have to have lived in a precinct 30 days prior.

Native American Rights groups and college students oppose the bill, saying it adds unnecessary barriers to the electoral process, but bill sponsor Jeff Magrum says it will protect election integrity.

“If they move into an area for a job and they do affect the current election, and they move on, well then the people that stay there are stuck with, it might be negative effects, we’ll say. They have to live with the decisions that others made that perhaps moved in for a short time and then moved on,” Magrum said.

The Secretary of State’s office also came out against the bill, saying it would violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

Magrum says he plans to bring amendments to it before the committee would vote.