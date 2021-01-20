Bill would allow North Dakota to be exempt from some presidential executive orders

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As Joe Biden becomes America’s 46th president today, some North Dakota lawmakers are looking to preemptively curb the impact his executive orders could have on the state.

House Bill 1164 would allow North Dakota to exempt itself from applying certain presidential orders. Under the bill, orders could go unenforced if the attorney general deems them unconstitutional and if they relate to pandemics, gun rights, the regulation of coal, oil, agriculture and more.

Minot Republican Representative Matthew Ruby is one of the bill’s co-sponsors. He says it’s not directed toward the new administration but rather, an expansion of executive powers in general.

“I would’ve supported it whether it was Trump or Bush or Obama — any of them. I really think there’s a huge difference between going through Congress and getting something passed compared to, you didn’t get your way so you’re putting it in as an executive order,” Ruby said.

The bill had a hearing on Wednesday, but the committee did not yet vote on the legislation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/20

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Inauguration Day weather extremes of the past

Strong wind remains an issue all day

Road to Recovery

NDC JAN 20

WDA Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/19

Minimum Wage

Minot Mask Mandate Extended

Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Byron Dorgan

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/19

Emergency Hearing

Cashless Bill

Legacy Money

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News