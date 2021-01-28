Bill would cut the number of early voting days

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A group of Republican lawmakers say they’d like to have fewer days of early voting in North Dakota.

The House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee considered a bill on Thursday that would allow seven days of early voting. Right now, the law allows for 15.

Rep. Jim Kasper, who introduced the bill, says he thinks some people change their minds after voting early.

“I’ve heard from a lot of people who voted earlier like the 14th or 15th day and then something occurred after that before the polls were open on Election Day and they said, ‘Gee, I wish I could get my vote back.’ And it’s too late. Once you cast your ballot, your ball is cast,” said Kasper.

During the hearing, spokespeople for both the Association of Counties and the Secretary of State recommended nine days instead to include another weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Rep. Kelly Armstrong

HERG Money Left

Twice Blessed Checks

Recent Weather

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28

Sahara Reopening

Vaping Education

Mobile Homes

Seat Belt Hearing

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/28

Exercise and Sleep Study

NDC JAN 28

Thursday, January 28th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Century Boy's Hockey

Century Girl's Basketball

Kenmare Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Girl's Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Grandparents

WSC Food Pantry

Antibody Clinic

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News