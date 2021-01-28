Bill would cut the number of early voting days

A group of Republican lawmakers say they’d like to have fewer days of early voting in North Dakota.

The House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee considered a bill on Thursday that would allow seven days of early voting. Right now, the law allows for 15.

Rep. Jim Kasper, who introduced the bill, says he thinks some people change their minds after voting early.

“I’ve heard from a lot of people who voted earlier like the 14th or 15th day and then something occurred after that before the polls were open on Election Day and they said, ‘Gee, I wish I could get my vote back.’ And it’s too late. Once you cast your ballot, your ball is cast,” said Kasper.

During the hearing, spokespeople for both the Association of Counties and the Secretary of State recommended nine days instead to include another weekend.