Bill would penalize those barring breastfeeding, nix “antiquated” language

A new bill would penalize anyone who tries to prevent a woman from breastfeeding in public or private.

It would also strike out existing language that says the woman is allowed to breastfeed, if “it’s in a discreet and modest manner.”

Rep. Gretchen Dobervich was one of the lawmakers who introduced the bill and called that language “antiquated” and too subjective.

Women on both sides of the bill testified and told KX News after that there’s a lot of common ground.

“I’ve personally been asked to leave businesses for breastfeeding before, so it’s a subject that’s very near and dear to my heart,” Willow Hall said. She’s a certified lactation counselor who supports House Bill 1105. “I think that it’s very important because subjective language doesn’t help anyone.”

Business owner and mother Sara Woods opposes the bill.

“You can’t legislate peoples’ opinions very well so I think social pressure is the correct way, but I think, for sure not adding a penalty to the business owner,” Woods said.

The bill was introduced by 10 lawmakers, nine of whom were women.