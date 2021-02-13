Bill would prevent “faithless” electors from thwarting people’s vote

A bill aiming to prevent “faithless” electors from thwarting the will of the people is up for debate in the legislature.

John Olson was one of North Dakota’s three presidential electors in 2016, when, he says, out-of-state groups pressured him to vote for then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, even though his state voted resoundingly for former President Donald Trump.

“The influence exerted was enormous. I had over a thousand hard copy letters stuffed into my mailbox, I had probably I estimate about 20,000 emails,” Olson said.

Olson voted in line with the people, just like 2020 elector, Robert Wefald — who says he didn’t receive the same input.

“No, no there was no pressure from anybody one way or another. One person gave me a book to read. It was all about how bad Trump was. I read it, and it didn’t change my mind,” Wefald said.

But even if both electors defected, nothing in state law would have stopped them.

Lawmakers are looking to change that with a bill that would enact the Uniform Faithful Presidential Electors Act.

“This process for electing the president and vice president has been the law of the United States since 1804. House Bill 1076 creates a method of ensuring that electors vote as they have pledged,” Rep. Lawrence Klemin said.

Klemin introduced the bill, which in part would require electors to pledge to “mark my ballots for president and vice president for the nominees for those offices of the party that nominated me.”

If the elector were to violate that pledge, he or she would be removed from the position, and another person would take the spot. Olson supports the bill.

“You’re put on there for a reason by the party that chose you to represent its interest,” Olson said. “We shouldn’t be subject to outside influence outside of our state, we should be representing our state.”

Wefald says the legislature can do what it wants, but he doesn’t think the bill is necessary.

“We don’t have that problem in North Dakota, we’ve never had that problem in North Dakota. I think it’s a problem elsewhere — maybe it’s one they’re trying to address in case it comes this way.”

Last summer, the Supreme Court ruled that states can invoke consequences for faithless electors, and so far, six have. North Dakota would become the seventh state to adopt the Act if the Senate passes it and the governor signs on.

Currently, the bill has crossed to the Senate Judiciary Committee but has not yet been voted on in that chamber.