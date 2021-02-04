Coronavirus
Bill would prevent state government from mandating masks

A handful of lawmakers spoke in support of a bill to prevent a mask mandate from ever happening again.

Roughly 30 people showed up to hear from lawmakers talk about their legislation seeking to discredit current government health guidelines. Minot Republican Rep. Jeff Hoverson sponsored House Bill 1323, which says no government entity can mandate masks, only recommend them.

He even had a demonstration and multiple speakers to support his opposition to masks — despite current recommendations from the health department that they’re one of the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m getting way more from you guys, emails, calls, that type of thing, that this is a number one issue. This would be restricting the government — it doesn’t affect private businesses, a lot of people are confused about that. It might get amended in committee, and I am willing to amend a little bit, but we really just don’t want this to happen again,” Hoverson said.

At the end of the press conference, multiple people applauded in support of recalling Gov. Doug Burgum.

