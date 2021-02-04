Bill would raise interstate speed limit to 80 mph

You might soon be able to drive 80 miles per hour on I-94 without getting pulled over.

House Bill 1315 proposes upping the speed limit from 75 to 80 on multi-lane interstate highways. It also sets a minimum speed at 40, except for when safe driving requires slowing down, because of bad road conditions, for example.

It’s the third session that Republican Rep. Ben Koppelman has introduced a bill like this, and he says it would reduce the number of traffic stops law enforcement has to make and save citizens time and money.

“Six of our neighboring states already have interstate speeds of 80 miles an hour, and they are all contiguous to each other as they are to us. Those states are South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah and Nevada. Texas has highway speeds at 80 miles an hour, and some at 85. The irony here is, we probably have the highways with the least number of curves and hills,” Koppelman said.

The bill would still allow cities to control the speed on parts of the highway that pass through city limits. The committee gave the bill a “do pass” recommendation.