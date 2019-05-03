Bis-Con is back for its 3rd year

A big event this weekend happening in Bismarck … That’s BIS-CON.

The Bismarck Comic-Con is in partnership with us here with the Dakota CW and it so happens to fall on May 4th. So May the 4th be with you

It’s taking place at the Bismarck Event Center from 10 am until 6 pm

There’s a costume contest. Disney Princesses will be there.

There are Star Wars Lego sets to build, local artists and guest speakers.

It’s for kids of all ages. And started as a 100th-year celebration for the Bismarck Veteran’s Memorial Public Library



“There’s a bunch of nerds on the staff here and so this is something that we really wanted to do. And libraries across the country are holding more and more Comi-Cons just to get people into the library who might have thought that the library is a kind of place for that stuff,” said Laura Rysavy/Coordinator for Bis-Con.

Doors open at 10 am

Tickets are $10 at the door or online until midnight.

Kids 10 and under free

Event Schedule / List of Attractions

THE DAKOTA’S CW2 for games and prizes

Star Wars LEGO Make and Take – over 14,000 bricks purchased.

Costume Contest at 11a, 3p and 5p

Artists’ Alley

Harry Potter – Trivia

Discovery Dome

Author Panel

Graphic Novel Panel

Magic Gathering Tournament

Video Game Tournament

Starfleet Command from the U.S.S. Dakota (Star Trek Hallway)

Mandalorian Mercs

Vendors Alley – Game Stop, Rock 30, Lamplight Productions, Bookishly Romantic, BisMan Writers Guild, Downtown Artist Coop, Craftcade, Eagle Ink Factory.

For more detailed info on some of the attractions head to Bis-CON.com or go to the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library Facebook page.