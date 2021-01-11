Bis-Man bus routes to change next month

Bus riders will soon see some changes to their routes.

Capital Area Transit (CAT) is altering all routes at the beginning of next month.

Bismarck will have a new “orange route” added, while all other routes are set to have earlier start times.

A total of five will run throughout Bismarck, while the two routes in Mandan will soon merge into one.

These changes will save riders time, and better serve the community.

“We’re getting a lot more coverage in residential and low-income areas that we haven’t had in the past. We’re not actually expanding our service area, we’re just utilizing our buses in a little bit different ways,” said Executive Director of Capital Area Transit, Deidre Hughes.

The CAT route changes will go into effect Feb. 1, and can be viewed HERE.