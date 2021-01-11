Bis-Man bus routes to change next month

News

by: Andi Ahne

Posted: / Updated:

Bus riders will soon see some changes to their routes.

Capital Area Transit (CAT) is altering all routes at the beginning of next month.

Bismarck will have a new “orange route” added, while all other routes are set to have earlier start times.

A total of five will run throughout Bismarck, while the two routes in Mandan will soon merge into one.

These changes will save riders time, and better serve the community.

“We’re getting a lot more coverage in residential and low-income areas that we haven’t had in the past. We’re not actually expanding our service area, we’re just utilizing our buses in a little bit different ways,” said Executive Director of Capital Area Transit, Deidre Hughes.

The CAT route changes will go into effect Feb. 1, and can be viewed HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Police Calls

How Dispatch Works

Route Changes

Phase 1B

KX Convo: Sue Skalicky

New Bill

Ext. Parole Bill

Heart Health

KX News Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/11/21

ATW: Young Star on Minot

ATW: Get to know the Rugby Panthers

ATW: Shiloh Christian Mic'd Up

ATW: Inside the Play w/ Logan Nissley

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/11

A very warm first half of the week

wish granted

NDC JAN 11

Plays of the week

Dickinson Trinity Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories