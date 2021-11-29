Bis-Man Transit wants you to donate toys and blood this holiday season

Bis-Man Transit and National Express Transit are hoping people will “Stuff the Bus” with donated toys and fill the blood banks with donated blood this year.

On December 10, a special CAT bus will be in the Bis-Man Transit parking lot from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. People can make new toy donations on board the bus, with the donations going to the Toys For Tots campaign.

Since 1947, the US Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots has been collecting new toys, which are then distributed to needy children in their respective communities. Toys for Tots also provides support year-round to less fortunate families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances.

In addition to the parked bus, donations can also be dropped off through December 10 at the Bis-Man Transit office, the Metropolitan Planning Organization office at 221 North 5th Street in Bismarck, or on any CAT bus serving the Bismarck-Mandan area.

While the “Stuff the Bus” campaign is going on, Bis-Man Transit is also teaming up with Vitalant to host a blood drive on December 10. Set for 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., the drive will be held at the Bis-Man Transit administrative office, 3750 East Rosser Avenue in Bismarck.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by going to bismantransit.com, and clicking on the “Schedule Your Life Saving Appointment” link.

If you have questions, contact the Bis-Man Transit administrative office at 701-258-6817 or at info@bismantransit.com.