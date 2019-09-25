Bismarck approves $233M city budget; property taxes to rise

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Bismarck City Commission has approved a $233 million budget for 2020 that will raise property taxes to help fund seven new city positions and give workers a 3.5% raise.

The vote was 3-2 on Tuesday.

City Administrator Keith Henke says the 2020 budget is a 22% increase from last year, largely due to a sales tax increase that took effect earlier. About 10% of the total budget, or $23.2 million, will be funded by property taxes. Taxes on a $200,000 home will increase by about $18, excluding any special assessments. Utility bills will go up about 99 cents a month for most Bismarck homes.

The budget also includes about $75 million for capital improvements, including $18 million for the airport and $33 million for roads.

