Bismarck Beacon gets people ‘plugged in’

BISMARCK — Chief Operating Officer of the Downtowners, Kate Herzog, said new employees and those returning to the area are looking to “plug in” to Bismarck socially, but are not sure how.

Bismarck Beacon is bringing a social event called ‘Plugged In,’ to create opportunities for getting people wanting to get socially on-board in the Bismarck Community.

Bismarck Beacon’s purpose is to explore and connect Bismarckers to improve talent recruitment and retention in the community.

The event takes place on October 18th at Dakota Stage. For more information go here.

