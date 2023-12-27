BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The roads in Bismarck are clearing up slowly but surely following the recent ice storms — and Bismarck Public Works has been working round the clock to keep everything safe for drivers.

Now that the emergency snow routes are clearing up and safer to drive on, road crews are working hard on the residential neighborhoods. Some areas are still pretty slippery, but overall, they have been reaching almost all the streets that they are able to access.

“In some areas where the traffic is flowing very well,” says Public Works representative Chad Schiermeister, “it’s staying a little bit melted. We’ll just keep on with our sand, and keep pounding the streets as hard as we can.”

According to Prince Law Firm, the roads are mostly slushy now instead of icy. So, when driving in slush, remember the following pieces of advice:

Try to accelerate gradually, so your tires have time to gain traction on the road.

Brake gently using slow, even motions on the brake.

Drive slowly, even slower than you think is necessary.

Stay in a single lane unless it is absolutely necessary to change lanes.

Don’t follow too closely.

Road crews will continue to monitor the situation over the next few days, but they remain optimistic.