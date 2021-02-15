If you’re sick of the usual things when going out with your friends, we might have just the thing for you.

Laughing Sun Brewery has expanded its horizons and is now the only brewery in Bismarck offering axe throwing.



You are charged a small fee and asked to sign a waiver in advance.

In addition to axe throwing, you can also throw tomahawks, throwing stars, throwing cards and spears.

The founder of Laughing Sun says they’re already making plans to add two more lanes, and are hoping to grow the idea throughout the community.

“I’d love to see us build into a state competition, and start getting all the other clubs around the state getting together and throwing some axes. So, we’re just at the beginning stages of that, but we are definitely looking at that,” said Mike Frohlich.

He says if you want to throw to book the lanes a week in advance.

They also welcome group and party reservations.