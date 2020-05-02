Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health holds mass COVID-19 testing

Breaking News
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health conducted its first mass COVID-19 testing event today at the Bismarck Event Center. All to continue to learn more about the virus.

They wanted to focus on essential workers such as grocery store employees, people who have been working at gas stations, or anyone who’s consistently in close contact with people.

However, the testing was open to everyone in the community. This was also the state’s first indoor testing event, so they had to make a few adjustments.

Lt. Col. Patrick Flanagan says “If we see that becomes a problem we will just back off the number of vehicles we have in… but one of the things we will be asking is all the individuals who come in is get in place and turn their vehicle off. It makes it quieter and safer so we don’t have those exhaust fumes throughout the building.”

When testing began in North Dakota in March, they were able to get through 30 people an hour, and now that’s up to 150. They hoped to increase that number at this testing.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health was able to give out 700 tests today.

