Bismarck Cancer Center fundraising struggles

News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

Due to the restrictions because of covid-19, it’s been hard for organizations to host and even plan fundraising events.

The Bismarck Cancer Center has had to reschedule or postpone multiple events because of social distancing guidelines. Governor Burgum is expected to give guidance for larger gatherings later this week but what about in the mean time? Organizations like the Cancer Center usually rely on money from fundraising events to help patients with housing, therapy and more.

So typically in April we hold our boxer and beer event, it’s one of our bigger events, so that one typically raises around $40-50 thousand so we moved that one to August. We usually have a project trope it’s an educational event but it does have an opportunity for participants to donate and that typically brings in around $30 thousand and that one’s been moved to July,” said Marketing Director Sara Kelsch.

Some events, like the Wacky golf outing, have been modified to fit COVID-19 prevention guidelines while others have had to be completely re-structured to be online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hettinger-Scranton Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton Baseball"

Minot Court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Court"

Diaper Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diaper Need"

Mandan 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan 4th of July Parade"

Birthday Surprise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Surprise"

Sleepy Hollow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleepy Hollow"

Butchered Cattle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Butchered Cattle"

Yellowhammer Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yellowhammer Crash"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12"

Moose Poaching

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose Poaching"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12"

Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly"

16th St Road Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "16th St Road Work"

State Fair Vendors React

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Fair Vendors React"

Horse History

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horse History"

Linton-HMB Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Golf"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KOA Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "KOA Open"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge