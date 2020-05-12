Bismarck Cancer Center fundraising struggles

Due to the restrictions because of covid-19, it’s been hard for organizations to host and even plan fundraising events.

The Bismarck Cancer Center has had to reschedule or postpone multiple events because of social distancing guidelines. Governor Burgum is expected to give guidance for larger gatherings later this week but what about in the mean time? Organizations like the Cancer Center usually rely on money from fundraising events to help patients with housing, therapy and more.

So typically in April we hold our boxer and beer event, it’s one of our bigger events, so that one typically raises around $40-50 thousand so we moved that one to August. We usually have a project trope it’s an educational event but it does have an opportunity for participants to donate and that typically brings in around $30 thousand and that one’s been moved to July,” said Marketing Director Sara Kelsch.

Some events, like the Wacky golf outing, have been modified to fit COVID-19 prevention guidelines while others have had to be completely re-structured to be online.