Bismarck church launches own version of trunk or treat

Capital Christian Church in Bismarck is getting in the spirit of Halloween by hosting its own version of trunk or treat. The church is calling it Candy-Palooza.

About 25 cars were parked and loaded with all types of candy inside the church’s parking lot.

Ministers from the church said the event is all about providing community outreach, and a safe space for children to dress up in costumes and get candy.

Those who participated estimate they gave out about 16 buckets worth of candy.

In addition to the candy, hotdogs and popcorn were provided as well.

Members of the church say they’ve enjoyed seeing different kids dressing up.

“We had this little kid in a race car costume who looked like he was driving in a race car. I thought that was super cute, and also the T-rex was a big hit,” Capital Christian Church Children’s Pastor Kelli Sosa said.

This is the first year for the church to have hosted the event. About 500 people attended.