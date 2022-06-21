The Bismarck Police Department is now seeking applicants for its 2022 Citizen Police Academy program.

The program features a series of classes taught by active members of the BPD highlighting the tasks and duties of officers, including hands-on training.

The purpose of the CPA, according to the Bismarck PD, is to allow the public to experience different aspects of police work firsthand — which they hope will help people gain a better understanding of the responsibilities that officers perform every day.

The academy lasts eleven weeks and meets one night a week, and classes are scheduled to run three hours each night.

In order to participate in the CPA, all applicants must meet all of the following criteria:

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Applicants must live, attend school, or work in Bismarck.

Applicants must not have a prior criminal record.

Applicants must complete the full application, sign an accompanying release and waiver, and pass a background investigation.

Further information on the Citizen Police Academy, as well as applications, can be found on the Bismarck Police Department’s official website. Applications may be obtained digitally or directly picked up at the police department at 700 South 9th Street.