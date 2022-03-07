Abby Ebach is one of twelve participants enrolled in the Bismarck Citizens Academy.

She has been a faithful reader of the city commission’s agendas and minutes for some time.

By enrolling in this class, she said it has provided a more in-depth understanding of local government.

“We’re all here for different reasons. Some of us have been in Bismarck longer. They have worked in the community; I have worked in government, and I am interested in learning how that works,” Ebach said.

City of Bismarck Assistant Administrator Jason Tomanek says it is ideal for the community to take part in the Citizen’s Academy because they gain a stronger insight than the average citizen into how local government operates.

“There has been a great deal of information shared from our staff to help them get a better understanding of the services we provide and the organizations that we work with,” Tomanek said.

The most recent session was an informational meeting on how the local library system and the public health, departments work.

Bismarck Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch gave the breakdown of the health department’s

“We really had the ability to share what we do on a daily basis, we’re not really just COVID responses. There is a lot of facets to public health and different divisions and such,” Moch said.

There was also a field trip to the Central Dakota Communications Center. CEN COM Communications Director Mike Dannenfelzer says it puts a face to the dispatchers managing the phone lines and saving lives.

“There are assumptions that when they call 911, they are talking to a police officer, or they’re talking to an EMT, or they’re talking to a paramedic. I think some of that is assumed on the caller’s part,” Dannenfelzer said.

As a government employee herself, Ebach has been wanting to gain as much knowledge about other divisions of the government as she can.

“I feel like I’ve learned something new about the city and I wanted to be a part of this group to learn more. We know that everything is not asylum,” Ebach said.

This week, the class is at the Bismarck Police Department to learn about their daily operations.

The class is expected to be completed by the end of the month and participants will be presented with a certificate of completion.