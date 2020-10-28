Bismarck City Commission passes mask mandate with no penalty for noncompliance

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In a nearly six-hour meeting, Bismarck City Commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to pass an unenforceable mask mandate for the city.

They officially called it a “Pandemic Mitigation Strategy” that encourages mask-wearing in public spaces indoors. It includes exemptions for religious ceremonies, and has no penalties for noncompliance — one commissioner who voted in favor of it even called it weak.

Commissioner Mark Splonskowski and Mayor Steve Bakken voted against the measure.

“It is not the government’s responsibility to ensure that people don’t get sick,” Splonskowski said. It’s not our responsibility to make sure that people stay healthy, because if it was our responsibility we’d shut down half the restaraunts in this town.”

The measure will go into effect Nov. 1 and end when the 14-day rolling average positivity rate for Burleigh County is 8 percent or less. Commissioners say they’ll review the strategy at the Dec. 8 meeting.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

WDA Volleyball

Mandan Football

Quarantine Voting

Ward County COVID Deaths

Coat Drive

Williston Wastewater Study

Linton-HMB Volleyball

Velva Football

Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/27

COVID Memorial

Car for Veteran

Bridge Update

Risk Level Change

YHF

Bis Mask Mandate

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/27

Voter Attire

Testing Equipment

Early Voting

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss