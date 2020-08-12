Bismarck City Commissioners discuss changing easement release process

The Bismarck City Commissioners met Tuesday and discussed making changes to the easement release process.

This was spurred by heated public comment during the last meeting when many spoke in opposition to a request to release a drainage easement on a property on Misty Waters so a home could build a pool and a retaining wall.

The commissioners talked about amending the process by notifying adjacent properties about the easement release at the very beginning.

“I make a motion to have Ben bring the statistics for the easement releases to the next commission meeting,” Commissioner Greg Zenker said.

The motion was made to review data and make a decision at a later date. The board plans to hear a report from the community development department next week.