Bismarck City Commissioners discuss changing easement release process

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bismarck City Commissioners met Tuesday and discussed making changes to the easement release process.

This was spurred by heated public comment during the last meeting when many spoke in opposition to a request to release a drainage easement on a property on Misty Waters so a home could build a pool and a retaining wall.

The commissioners talked about amending the process by notifying adjacent properties about the easement release at the very beginning.

“I make a motion to have Ben bring the statistics for the easement releases to the next commission meeting,” Commissioner Greg Zenker said.

The motion was made to review data and make a decision at a later date. The board plans to hear a report from the community development department next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Larks baseball

Mandan Fire Help

Saint Mary's Football

Williston Soccer

Face Masks

Minot Busing

Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/11

Mamas Llama's

Watford City House Fire

Park Name

Missing Pets

Rolla Special Election

Voices of War

Flooded Farmland

Unplanted Land

Local Art Gallery: a Neutral State

Good soybean crop expected this year

ND Funds

Change in Plea

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss