Bismarck Cocoa Crawl sees increased turnout amid pandemic

An annual holiday tradition encouraging people to shop local has taken on new meaning this year as the pandemic has shuttered many small businesses.

The Downtown Bismarck Cocoa Crawl is in its fourth year, and the event’s organizer says, despite the pandemic, it’s their biggest year yet. 160 people bought tickets to participate in the crawl, which involved checking into 14 businesses downtown, then receiving a mug at the end.

If there’s a sticker on the bottom of the mug, participants could win a 100 dollar gift card to Walkers N’ Daughters Jewelers.

Owner of Studio 208 Ryanne Marie organized the event and says this time of year is so important for small businesses.

“Support local all year. Christmas is great, we really need this time as a small business to get us through these slower months coming up. But it’s really important to come out in those slower months because we need that to stay here. Downtown Bismarck has great restaurants, boutiques, specialty stores, there’s just so much we have to offer,” Marie said.

Small businesses employ almost half of the U.S. private workforce, according to stats from the Small Business Administration.