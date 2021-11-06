Bismarck comic store raises money for Sanford Children’s Hospital

A Bismarck comic store is playing board games to raise money for Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo.

Comic Reals hosted a bake sale and rolled the dice to help with a worthy cause.

Starting noon Saturday, people play a variety of board games like Star Finder and Ticket to Ride for 24 hours straight.

The game playing will be streamed on YouTube.

In April, the store participated in Table Top Appreciation Day and raised more than $300 for the children’s hospital.

Now, the store is looking to raise over $2,500 during their 24-hour stream.

Game organizers say a donation is not required to play but is appreciated.

“Sanford Children’s hospital helped a really close relative get through a really terrible time. We just felt like we wanted to give back to it because of that,” Comic Realms Assistant. Manager Travis Ehli said.

The link streaming link can be viewed by clicking here.

Donations also can be made by clicking here.