Bismarck couple rings in 2021 with midnight wedding

COVID-19 has caused many to cancel or adjust wedding plans, but one Bismarck couple decided not to wait.

As many rang in the new year this weekend, the two decided to say “I do” just a minute into 2021. Bismarck residents Meghan and George Tschida didn’t want their wedding anniversary to be in 2020, but didn’t want to wait long into the new year.

The Tschidas decided to have a small gathering at home, with their officiant joining via zoom, and friends and family watching the ceremony’s livestream on Facebook.

“It was exactly 12:01, first minute of the new year. We did not want 2020. No 2020, nothing to do with that, that is not going to be our anniversary, we wanted 1-1-21, so we switched it all up so that we could get married, and start of 2021 in the best way,” Meghan Tschida said.

The couple met online and got engaged last July. Meghan is a special education teacher and George a system engineer.

