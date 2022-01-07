Bismarck Expressway lane reduction extended through January 14

Bismarck Expressway traffic lanes will continue to be reduced to one lane eastbound and one lane westbound on Bismarck Expressway between Third Street and Ninth Street through Friday, January 14, according to traffic officials.

Repairs are being made to a major water main in the middle of Bismarck Expressway. The lane reduction originally was to be completed by Monday, January 10, 2022. Since the initial announcement, crews will now need until January 14 to complete all the repair work.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution when traveling through the work area.

During peak traffic periods, drivers can anticipate long delays and congestion on Bismarck Expressway.

Drivers are asked to modify their travel routes to avoid this area until repairs are complete.

For more information, you can visit www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.