Bismarck, Fargo are pretty good cities in which to be single, data survey says

If you’re single, Bismarck and Fargo are pretty good places for you and the single life.

According to a new data survey by personal financial website WalletHub, Bismarck ranks #80 and Fargo clocks in at #35 on a list of the 180 best cities in which to be single.

Nearly 50 percent of the U.S. adult population is unmarried (never married, divorced or widowed), according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Finding love can be tough, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Conditions have improved as the country has reopened this year, but the pandemic has also left many people strapped for cash, and the average date costs around $100. It certainly pays to live in a place where dating activities, such as dining out or watching a movie, are relatively cheaper.

Based on 32 key indicators of “dating-friendliness,” Bismarck gets high marks in the “Economics” category (#9 out of 180 cities, meaning you can go out on a cheap date and still impress the person you’re with).

But the city gets dinged in the “Dating Opportunities” category (#90), and ranks near the bottom in the “Fun & Recreation” category (#161 out of 180).

Fargo also ranks reasonably high in the “Economics” (#7) and “Dating Opportunities” (#42) categories, but also hangs near the bottom in the “Fun & Recreation” category (#121).

You can read the complete survey, along with its methodology, here.