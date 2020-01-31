Bismarck Fire Department responds to mobile home fire early Friday

No one was believed to be injured when a vacant mobile home in Bismarck caught fire early Friday morning.

Bismarck Fire Marshal Owen Fitzsimmons says his department responded to a structure fire call on South 8th Street around 2:20 AM. Crews arrived to find a mobile home on fire.

Officials say they searched the home twice and found no one inside.

A total of 17 firefighters responded to the fire. None of those first responders were injured.

Fire officials say the home took on fire and smoke damage, but the cause of the fire is not yet known. An investigation is underway.

