BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This is the time of year fire departments statewide get calls about carbon monoxide poisoning.



North Dakotans are spending more time inside because of the cold weather.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, the department has been seeing an up-tick in those calls.

With the many winter storms North Dakota is experiencing, the fire department is urging residents keep careful watch of their vents and furnaces. It’s extremely important to make sure that they are not blocked by snow or ice.



Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include dizziness, nausea, and some people can even experience flu-like symptoms.

“If your alarm does start going off, the best thing to do is to get the family, yourself, anybody in the home to a fresh air location outside,” said Owen Fitzsimmons, Fire Marshall at the Bismarck Fire Department. “And call the fire department to get us there. We’ve got air moderate equipment, and we can determine what kind of levels you have in the house, and we can start mitigating the issue.”

The best ways to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning is to make sure your carbon monoxide detector and fuel-burning appliances in your home are all operating properly.