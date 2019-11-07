Bismarck Kmart to close by February 2020

BISMARCK — Just days after the announcement that Minot’s Kmart was up for lease, Transform Holdco LLC (Transformco) announced Bismarck’s Kmart will close by February 2020.

“Since purchasing substantially all the assets of Sears Holdings Corporation in February 2019, Transformco has faced a difficult retail environment and other challenges. We have been working hard to position Transformco for success by focusing on our competitive strengths and pruning operations that have struggled due to increased competition and other factors,” Transformco said.

As part of the process, they have decided to close an additional 96 Kmart and Sears stores, including Bismarck’s Kmart.

This will leave Minot’s Kmart as the only one left in the state because the Fargo Kmart will close by the end of 2019.

We reached out to Bismarck Kmart to see how many employees will be affected by the closure, and they could not comment.

Sales for the closing stores are expected to begin on Dec. 2.

Bismarck’s Kmart is located at 2625 State St, Bismarck, ND 58503.

