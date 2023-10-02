BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Wednesday, October 4, traffic on Bismarck’s Expressway Avenue will be reduced to one lane for eastbound traffic.

Beginning at 8:00 a.m., the City of Bismarck’s Forestry Department will be conducting operations between 22nd Street and 26th Street as they finish conducting tree removal operations. Drivers are asked to anticipate delays and congestion when passing through the area, and no detour is scheduled to be in place.

The reduction will remain in place until the end of the day on October 4. For more information, visit this page on the city of Bismarck’s website.