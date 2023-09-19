BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Larks Tuesday named Mark Weidemaier as the new Field Manager and Director of Player Operations.

Washington Nationals defensive coordinator and advance coach Mark Weidemaier during a baseball game in 2014 (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Weidemaier spent over 40 years coaching and scouting in professional baseball.

“We are thrilled to have Mark Weidemaier join the Bismarck Larks,” said Larks Owner and CEO John Bollinger. “Mark brings not only the Major League Baseball experience needed to develop players for the next level, but the strong desire to build a culture of winning. He understands that to win we need to rethink how we recruit, how we prepare for games, and how we continue building on one of the best player experiences in summer collegiate baseball. We are committed to putting a winning team on the field in 2024 and beyond and I’m excited to see what Mark along with our VP Operations Nate Maddox put together.”

Weidemaier most recently served as an advance scout for the Cincinnati Reds in 2018. From 2013-2015, he was the Major League Defensive Coordinator, Advance Scout, and at one time acting Bench Coach with the Washington Nationals, helping lead the team to 96 wins and a National League East Division Title in 2014.

He also spent 15 seasons as a special assistant and advance scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians. During Mark’s tenure, these teams won numerous division titles including a 1995 American League Championship with the Indians. Some of the MLB managers he’s worked for include Joe Torre, Kirk Gibson, and Matt Williams.

In addition to his major league experience, Weidemaier has also coached at the international and collegiate level. He served as a field manager in Mexico, a MLB development coach in the Dominican Republic and Bahamas, and an international scout and bench coach in South Korea. He was also coach for the United States 18U National Team in 2016 and in his early career coached at the Ohio State University and in the Valley summer collegiate league where his team, the Waynesboro Generals, won the pennant.

“I want to thank John Bollinger, Nate Maddox and the entire Bismarck Larks organization for this tremendous opportunity to lead this franchise on the field,” said Weidemaier. “I plan to make the 2024 season one to remember for the great fans of Bismarck that do a fantastic job supporting the team. Our players will work hard and compete every game to be the best they can be on and off the field.”

Weidemaier replaces Field Manager Will Flynt, whose contract was not extended at the end of the season. Coach Flynt served in the role for the past four seasons and leaves the Larks with a 85-139 record. He had recruited dozens of players who have been signed to MLB or professional baseball contracts.