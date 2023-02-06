BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — The Bismarck Larks are well-known in our community, and while everyone loves heading to the stadium to watch a game, there are some that would prefer to do so in a more private part of the ballpark. To remedy these concerns, the Larks have added two more private areas for smaller groups of fans at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

“We’ve read group experience surveys the last few summers and while groups love their experiences at Larks games, one suggestion for improvement has been for more private areas for smaller group sizes,” Larks Vice President of Ticket Sales & Experience Aaron Guerrero said in a press release. “We always want to improve the fan experience and this is just another exciting improvement to build the best experience possible, no matter your group’s size.”

The first of these two special sections is the Larks Suite — a premium 20-person area located in the venue behind sections 105 and 106. The limited-seat suite includes twenty tickets, which also include the stadium’s premium food and beverage package. It also comes with bonuses including waitress services, ballpark snacks after the 5th inning, and additional appetizers and desserts in the area. Each ticket will be sold on a per-game basis, and also includes free popcorn, a complimentary Larks hat, and free access to the Kids Zone.

The most exclusive of these new additions is the Fireside Office Solutions Dugout Club — a private area that takes the place of the portable bleachers formerly placed next to the Party Deck. This section seats up to 45 people, and included high-top tables and a bar drink rail, with seats right next to the ball field. Access to the area also includes five innings of unlimited food, water, soda, and five free drinks that can be redeemed for beer, wine, popcorn, access to the Kids Zone, or a complimentary Larks hat.

“Adding both of these areas are fun new editions to the ballpark and now allow us to offer groups of all sizes the private party atmosphere they’ve been seeking with co-workers, friends, and family,” continued Gurrero. “Hosting employees, clients, or large parties has never been easier.”

The Fireside Office Solutions Party Deck itself is also receiving a major upgrade. It now seats 200 guests and offers a free, all-inclusive buffet — as well as three tabs that can be exchanged for beer, wine, promotional hats, popcorn, or access to the Kids Zone. Tickets to view the game from the Party Deck are available for only $37 each.

On the subject of the Kids Zone, it too will soon be receiving an improvement: the Larks are working in partnership with Bismarck Parks and Recreation to repurpose the portable bleacher inside the area and give parents a place to sit while their kids enjoy the fun to be had in the play area.

If you’re eager to try out these new seating arrangements for your company, group, or family, you can book them today by calling the front office of the Bismarck Larks at 701-557-7600, or by emailing Aaron Guerrero at aaron@larksbaseball.com.