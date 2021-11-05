Bismarck man arrested after brief vehicle chase in the Fargo area

A 33-year-old Bismarck man faces several charges after leading authorities in a vehicle chase on the outskirts of Fargo and West Fargo Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., the North Dakota Highway patrol tried to stop the man on Interstate 29 in Fargo for driving 95 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.

The driver left the Interstate at 13th Avenue, re-entered I-29 going south and then exited west on I-94.

A few miles down the highway, a West Fargo police officer deployed a tire strip on the road, taking out two of the tires in the suspect’s vehicle and forcing him to stop.

The Bismarck man was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Cass County Jail, facing charges of fleeing and driving under the influence.