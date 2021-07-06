Bismarck man arrested after forcing a driver to take him to a hotel

A 35-year-old Bismarck man is facing charges of felonious restraint and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle following an incident Friday night.

According to police, the man allegedly got into a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old Bismarck man in the 1900 block of East Capitol Avenue.

Authorities say the man allegedly threatened the driver and made him drive to the La Quinta Inn in Bismarck.

The two exited the vehicle and went into the hotel, where the driver managed to pass a note to the front desk clerk asking for help.

Police soon arrived and were able to take the 35-year-old man was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.