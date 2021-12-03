Bismarck man arrested in connection with November Keelboat Park shooting

A Bismarck man has been arrested on attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting incident at Keelboat Park November 15.

The Bismarck Police report the 19-year-old male was taken into custody Thursday around 6:35 p.m., in the 2600 block of Centennial Road.

A second suspect in the shooting, an 18-year-old Williston man, is still at large and believed to be somewhere out of state.

On November 15, around 9:15 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Riverside Park Road.

Once on the scene, officers talked with an individual who had numerous bullet holes in his car. He told police the shooting took place at the Keelboat Park. Investigators went to the site and, according to police, found several bullet casings from a pistol.

Authorities spoke with several witnesses and determined no one was injured in the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.