Bismarck man dies in a wrong way three car crash

A Bismarck man died in a head on three-car crash after driving the wrong way on 1-94.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at around 7 o’clock Wednesday night, the 49-year-old man was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado traveling east in the west bound lane of I-94.

A 44-year-old Bismarck man was driving a Kenworth pulling a combine on a trailer when he noticed the wrong-way driver in the outside lane and started to slow down.

A 36-year-old man from South Dakota was driving a 2010 Ford F150 behind the Kenworth and closing in on it when he switched lanes to pass the Kenworth.

The Kenworth hit the Ford head on in the inside lane. The Ford spun into the tire of the combine before entering the media and overturning and then came to rest in the median.

The Chevrolet spun and overturned then came to rest of its wheels. The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead. He was wearing a seat belt.

Both the Ford driver was transported to a hospital in Bismarck for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Names haven’t bee released pending notification of his family.

