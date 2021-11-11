Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC hosts 2021 State of the Cities

The Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC hosted it’s annual event, The State of the Cities. This is an opportunity for both cities to come together and talk about what’s going on. This annual event features Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken and Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling.

The two mayors come together to discuss what has happened in Bismarck and Mandan over the course of the last year. The two cities discussed economic growth, education, and workforce development.

“The goal of this is to just share with our members, the business community, what’s been going on in our community for the past year,” says Josie Smyle, the event coordinator.

This year, the presidents of Bismarck State College, United Tribes Technical College, and the University of Mary are using this opportunity to unify our local college campuses.

“So Bismarck Mandan isn’t often thought of as a college town, but the fact is, we do have three tremendous colleges and universities,” says Brian Ritter, President of the Bismarck-Mandan EDC.

The college presidents welcomed business partners to on-campus events and spoke about enrollment.

“To have all three of those college presidents on stage, talking about what’s happening on their campus, about enrollment, and all the exciting things they contribute to Bismarck-Mandan economy; that’s a big deal for us,” says Ritter.

The Bismarck-Mandan Chamber has more than 1,300 members and is one of the most powerful business organizations in North Dakota. The purpose of The State of the Cities is to connect the business community with community leaders.

“That is what’s so important about todays event, it’s an opportunity to come together,” says Ritter.

For any addition info about the Chamber EDC, visit click here.