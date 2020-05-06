Breaking News
No COVID-19 media briefing today by Governor Burgum
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bismarck-Mandan Chamber votes against funding for new rec center

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Some businesses are expressing concerns about future projects in the Bismarck area.

Come June, residents will vote on a half-cent sale tax increase to fund an almost $115 million indoor recreation center.

With everything going on with the pandemic, the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC board decided not to support the project with an 8 to 5 vote.

“The timing simply wasn’t right for the business community to support a project like this because adding on a half-cent sales tax increase when we don’t understand fully the implications and the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on Bismarck-Mandan’s economy,” shared Brian Ritter, the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC President.

Bismarck City Commission unanimously voted back in January to place the half-cent sale tax increase for a vote on the upcoming June ballot.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

New Salem Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Golf"

Legacy Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Track and Field"

Ballot Application

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Application"

Teacher Appreciation Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Appreciation Day"

Sales Tax Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sales Tax Vote"

Impact Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impact Survey"

Long-term Care Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-term Care Cases"

NDHSCA Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Awards"

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Distance Learning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distance Learning"

Campsites Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Campsites Reopen"

Event Venues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event Venues"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Virtual Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Graduation"

Held in Ward Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Held in Ward Co"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/5"

Tuesday's forecast: Scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms"

Bismarck Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Baseball"

McQuade Softball Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "McQuade Softball Tournament"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge