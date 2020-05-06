Bismarck-Mandan Chamber votes against funding for new rec center

Some businesses are expressing concerns about future projects in the Bismarck area.

Come June, residents will vote on a half-cent sale tax increase to fund an almost $115 million indoor recreation center.

With everything going on with the pandemic, the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC board decided not to support the project with an 8 to 5 vote.

“The timing simply wasn’t right for the business community to support a project like this because adding on a half-cent sales tax increase when we don’t understand fully the implications and the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on Bismarck-Mandan’s economy,” shared Brian Ritter, the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC President.

Bismarck City Commission unanimously voted back in January to place the half-cent sale tax increase for a vote on the upcoming June ballot.