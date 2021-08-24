Bismarck-Mandan teachers prepare for a safer and healthier school year

Teachers in Bismarck are in their classrooms preparing to welcome back students this Thursday. Staff at Martin Luther Elementary are excited to see students and are looking forward to a successful school year.

Teachers are putting the final touches on classrooms as they get ready to welcome students back into the classroom. Third grade teacher, Anne Marie Christensen, designed her room with calming colors so students will feel at home. She hopes this will make her students feel safe and looks forward to meeting her new class.

“Getting to know their different personalities, their backgrounds, their families,” says Christensen. “I’ve taught so many different ages and third grade is just really special because they’re just coming into their own and their personalities are really blossoming so I’m really excited.”

School principal, Denise Wolfgram, says she too is excited to welcome students back into as normal a setting as possible.

“This year is different from last year because there was always the nerves about what this could look like and there’s a little of that now but we’re looking forward to seeing parents, seeing their faces, and having them be here to pick up and drop them off,” says Wolfgram.

Teachers are reminding parents this is an adjustment week for everyone. Teachers are also encouraging parents and students to start routines early. Practicing bedtimes and double checking supply lists are just a few things parents can do to make sure everyone is ready for the first day.