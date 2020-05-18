Bismarck-Mandan Urban Harvest 2020 canceled

The Urban Harvest 2020 season is canceled, according to a Facebook post from Urban Harvest.

“Urban Harvest’s top priority has always been the Bismarck-Mandan community, and right now that means keeping people safe,” the post said.

Urban Harvest said because current restrictions say to limit gathering to under 250 people with distancing in mind, it isn’t possible for them to hold Urban Harvest due to seeing about 1,000-1,500 people per week.

“To everyone who has attended over the last fifteen years — please continue to support local artists, businesses, and performers; please continue to be kind to one another; and we look forward to seeing all of you in 2021!” Urban Harvest said.