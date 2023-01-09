BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Marathon doesn’t begin until September, but that doesn’t stop people from signing up early. The early registrations are starting off strong in 2023, with a record number of runners from the entirety of North America registering for the race in the first week of the year.

From January 1-8, a total of 96 runners signed up for the marathon, hailing from 17 different states and two different countries, (the U.S. and Canada). This breaks the record for the highest number of signups during the first week of the year, (which, ironically, was set in 2022). Adding on to this, the statement identifies that the race has already reached nearly half of the number of states and representatives it had by September of 2022, which featured runners from 42 states, as well as Canada, Guatemala, and Norway.

The marathon serves a greater purpose than just a friendly competition, however. The marathon provides a huge boost to the local community, not only through charities but through philanthropy — since 2007, the race has given over $300,000 back to local charities that benefit youth, health, and wellness.

“The Bismarck Marathon is a community event and as more and more runners sign up, the better we will be able to promote youth health and wellness throughout Bismarck and Mandan,”

co-race director Josh Askvig said in a press release. “Runners’ early support this year reflects their shared commitment to our mission.”

The 42nd annual race weekend for the Bismarck Marathon will take place on September 14-16 this year. Registration will reopen on April 1. For more information about the race, visit its website here.