Bismarck, N.D. (KXNET)–A popular race in Bismarck is less than two months away.

And organizers with the Bismarck Marathon are changing up the start and finish.

This year, the race will take off and finish from the state capitol grounds.

Organizers say they wanted the race to showcase more of the neighborhoods in the city as well as using the capitol building as a backdrop.

The race will still follow a path along the Missouri River as well as take runners to Mandan and back.

The route isn’t finished just yet, but organizers are once again planning for around 2,000 runners to show up.

“We’re no longer starting on the back trails of Cottonwood Park, where no one can see us,” Funatix Events general manager Jordan Black said, “We’re going to be front and center, be a part of the community, be in downtown, be playing off what the Downtowners are already doing for the street fairs. I mean, it’s going to be rocking the entire weekend, and we’re just so excited to be a part of it.”

The Marathon happens the weekend of September 14th through the 16th.